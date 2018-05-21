20 May 2018

Rwanda: Volleyball - Gisagara Edge Past APR to Reach Playoffs Finals

By Damas Sikubwabo

Defending champions Gisagara overcame APR in four sets at Gisagara Gymnasium to set a date with Rwanda Energy Group, REG, in the men's Play-off Games finals.

REG became the first team to reach the qualifiers of the best-of-five finals after eliminating University of Tourism Technology and Business Studies (UTB) last weekend.

The energy group brushed aside the varsity side 2-0 in the best-of-three semi-final series while Gisagara had to wait for the third game to qualify for the finals after APR tied the series to 1-1 in semi-finals. The reigning champions had won Game 1 on May 5.

Fidele Nyirimana's side put up a strong start, taking the first two sets 25-21 and 25-15 before the visitors recovered to pull one off, 25-20, in the third set. Gisagara responded with a 25-20 fourth set win to seal a 3-1 victory.

In a post-match interview, Gisagara Coach Nyirimana said, "We knew this was our do-or-die chance, we had to do all we could for a victory and thankfully it worked. The players did an excellent job, we are now in to the final and the target is to retain the championship."

Gisagara's right-attacker Nelson Murangwa was named man of the match. National team captain Christophe Mukunzi and middle hitter Madison Sibomana were also in clinical form for the hosts. Game 1 fixtures of the finals are scheduled for May 26.

Saturday

Gisagara 3-1 APR

