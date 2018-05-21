Rwanda Cycling Cup - Uwizeyimana Wins Farmers' Circuit

Club Benediction's Bonaventure Uwizeyimana put on a strong performance yesterday to win Rwanda Cycling Cup second race - Farmers' Circuit.

The 25-year old former Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka rider entered Muhanga town after beating off stiff competition from teammates Didier Munyaneza and Patrick Byukusenge.

Youngster Munyaneza won the Lambert Byemayire Memorial race in March while Byukusenge is the reigning champion of Rwanda Cycling Cup.

Uwizeyimana claimed the 120km race from Kayonza to Muhanga in 3 hours, 13 minutes and 54 seconds. Nyahibu Cycling club rider and former Rwanda Cycling Cup winner Gasore Hategeka crossed the finish-line 24 seconds behind Uwizeyimana to take second place while Munyaneza (3:15:18) finished in third position.

The quartet of Uwizeyimana, Gasore, Munyaneza and Les Amis Sportifs cyclist Ephreim Tuyishimire made a breakaway a few kilometres after passing Rwamagana and maintained their lead until four kilometers to the finish line when Uwizeyimana sprinted to claim his victory.

"I am happy for this victory, we raced well as a team since the beginning and towards the end I felt I still had some energy and decided to sprint, and it worked." Uwizeyimana told Sunday Sport after the grueling race.

In the juniors' category, Eric Muhoza (2:42:53) won the 92km race from Ntunga in Rwamgana to Muhanga, followed by Eric Habimana (2:43:01) and Machine Nsabimana (2:43:12) in second and third place respectively. It was Muhoza's first race win in Rwanda Cycling Cup.

In the women's fray, Valentine Nzayisenga from Club Benediction covered the 92km distance in 3:11:31 to win the top prize. Reigning champion Beatha Ingabire (3:14:45) and Xaverine Nirere (3:14:53), both from Rwamagana-based Les Amis Sportifs, finished second and third.

Elite men & U23 (120km)

1. Bonaventure Uwizeyimana - 3:13:54

2. Gasore Hategeka - 3:14:18

3. Dider Munyaneza - 3:15:18

Juniors (92km)

1. Eric Muhoza - 2:42:53

2. Eric Habimana - 2:43:01

3. Machine Nsabimana - 2:4312

Women (92km)

1. Valentine Nzayisenga - 3:11:31

2. Beatha INGABIRE - 3:14:45

3. Xaverine NIRERE - 3:14:53