20 May 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda Cycling Cup - Uwizeyimana Wins Farmers' Circuit

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Geoffrey Asiimwe

Club Benediction's Bonaventure Uwizeyimana put on a strong performance yesterday to win Rwanda Cycling Cup second race - Farmers' Circuit.

The 25-year old former Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka rider entered Muhanga town after beating off stiff competition from teammates Didier Munyaneza and Patrick Byukusenge.

Youngster Munyaneza won the Lambert Byemayire Memorial race in March while Byukusenge is the reigning champion of Rwanda Cycling Cup.

Uwizeyimana claimed the 120km race from Kayonza to Muhanga in 3 hours, 13 minutes and 54 seconds. Nyahibu Cycling club rider and former Rwanda Cycling Cup winner Gasore Hategeka crossed the finish-line 24 seconds behind Uwizeyimana to take second place while Munyaneza (3:15:18) finished in third position.

The quartet of Uwizeyimana, Gasore, Munyaneza and Les Amis Sportifs cyclist Ephreim Tuyishimire made a breakaway a few kilometres after passing Rwamagana and maintained their lead until four kilometers to the finish line when Uwizeyimana sprinted to claim his victory.

"I am happy for this victory, we raced well as a team since the beginning and towards the end I felt I still had some energy and decided to sprint, and it worked." Uwizeyimana told Sunday Sport after the grueling race.

In the juniors' category, Eric Muhoza (2:42:53) won the 92km race from Ntunga in Rwamgana to Muhanga, followed by Eric Habimana (2:43:01) and Machine Nsabimana (2:43:12) in second and third place respectively. It was Muhoza's first race win in Rwanda Cycling Cup.

In the women's fray, Valentine Nzayisenga from Club Benediction covered the 92km distance in 3:11:31 to win the top prize. Reigning champion Beatha Ingabire (3:14:45) and Xaverine Nirere (3:14:53), both from Rwamagana-based Les Amis Sportifs, finished second and third.

Elite men & U23 (120km)

1. Bonaventure Uwizeyimana - 3:13:54

2. Gasore Hategeka - 3:14:18

3. Dider Munyaneza - 3:15:18

Juniors (92km)

1. Eric Muhoza - 2:42:53

2. Eric Habimana - 2:43:01

3. Machine Nsabimana - 2:4312

Women (92km)

1. Valentine Nzayisenga - 3:11:31

2. Beatha INGABIRE - 3:14:45

3. Xaverine NIRERE - 3:14:53

Rwanda

Rwanda to Get First Fin-Tech Hub

Rwanda will be soon be home to a hub for financial technology (Fintech), boosting start-ups in the sector. Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.