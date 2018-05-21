Rwanda: PM Calls for More Trust in Media as RBA Celebrates 55 Years

Trust should be the core aspect that the media industry should continue focusing on if more achievements are to be registered in the industry.

The call was made by the Prime Minister Dr Edouard Ngirente during celebrations that were held on Friday as Rwanda Broadcasting Agency marked 55 years in service.

The broadcaster marked 55 years since its first transmission went on air as the nation's premier broadcasting service. The 55th anniversary for Radio Rwanda as a national radio coincides with 25 years since the first national TV (Rwanda TV) was switched on and also 5 years since the law establishing Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA) as an independent public service broadcaster was gazetted.

Ngirente appreciated the role played by the media in terms of developing the country saying that they play an indispensable part.

"Journalists are important partners for the government and their contribution means a lot to the country's development," Ngirente said.

He thanked the RBA team for the achievements they have made during their 55-year-journey.

"Comprehensive information is what RBA provides and this is what the people need. During the recent disasters, RBA did a great job in informing the public on the state of disasters countrywide and in the government's 7 year plan, the media will continue to be supported," he said.

Arthur Asiimwe, the Director General of Rwanda Broadcasting Agency said that one of the aspects they will focus on for the next five years is to provide quality content that meets the needs of the audience and promotes cultural values, socio-economic development and citizen participation.

"Our key vision is to build a trust base with a focus on innovativeness, responsibility, sustainability as our core values," he said.

In terms of content, Asiimwe said the media house plans on involving the audience more as this will help in building trust and that the feedback will highly be reflected.

"The key role of RBA in nation building is to make awareness of citizens about national programs. Our programs are supposed to enlighten this, we see ourselves as a bridge that connects the leadership to the community and also as a platform for the citizens to express their views."

He said that though the journey is still long, they are determined to achieve the set goals with RBA setting it as an example for others in the media industry.

Francis Kaboneka, the Minister for Local Government encouraged the media industry to embrace the use of technology for the industry to aim even higher.

He referred to the celebrations as a time to recognize the media industry in general, "we have a number of TV stations and radio stations established and all of this has made the media industry firm, there is also evident progress in terms of skills and capacity."

"I thank the RBA team for the journey taken and the strides taken so far, a lot has been achieved. Even though there are still challenges more is yet to be overcome. Embrace technology but most importantly work harder and come together as a media industry such that more is achieved."

During the celebrations, former bosses of Rwanda Broadcasting Agency who include; Ambassador Christopher Mfizi, Oscar Kimanuka , Joseph Bideri, Willy Rukundo, were given awards for the good work they did.

Joseph Mushimire was rewarded as the oldest serving employee, he spent 30 years at RBA.