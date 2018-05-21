Nigeria: Unknown Gunmen Kidnap 3 Women in Birnin Gwari, Send 1 Back With Contact Number

Kaduna — Unknown gunmen early Sunday morning kidnapped three wives of Alhaji Adamu Nakwana, a businessman in Maganda village, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Our correspondent further gathered that the bandits released one of the women with a contact number to get in touch with the abductors of the other two women.

The attack which occured around 1.50am has left the community in disarray as our correspondent gathered that many residents are fleeing with their families to a safer environment.

A resident of Maganda which is located along the road that leads to Funtua in Katsina state who pleaded anonymity, said: "The bandits, about 80 of them in number locked down the whole town when they attacked on Sunday morning.

"They went straight to Alhaji Adamu's house and took away his three wives. They did not harm any person but people are fleeing as they do not know if they will come back for another attack."

He added, "The bandits later released one of the women and gave her a number instructing that Alhaji Adamu should call them probably to negotiate for payment of ransom for the release of the women."

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mukhtar Aliyu was not available for comments at the time of filing the report.