Tanzania: How TRA Dropped Makonda's Tax Exemption Request

Dar es Salaam — Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda may have lost a tax exemption appeal of Sh1.4 billion for furniture he reportedly imported from the US, it has emerged.

Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has rejected Mr Makonda's appeal and written to Finance and Planning minister Philip Mpango explaining their decision not to grant the exemption.

In a letter dated February 19 this year, TRA says Mr Makonda did not meet the legal requirements to qualify for the sought tax waiver. The letter, seen by The Citizen, was signed by acting Commissioner General, Dinah Edward.

The letter is the first official document to emerge, linking Mr Makonda to the importation of 20 containers of furniture currently at the Dar es Salaam port. Mr Makonda on Friday disassociated himself from the cargo, saying he had also read it in the media as anyone else.

"I just heard it in the news and there is no where I am quoted as saying whether the consignment is mine or not," he told reporters here.

News of the containers broke when TRA issued a public notice giving the owner, shown as Mr Paul Makonda, a 30-day ultimatum to clear the consignment or risk being auctioned.

In the TRA letter to Dr Mpango, the authority explained that the 2004 East African policy on excise duty and the 2014 law on value-added tax do not guarantee tax exemption to central or local government agencies, which the Dar es Salaam RC is part of.

"We would wish to inform you that the documents submitted in the request for the tax waiver, show that the owner is a private individual and not agency or the office of the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner," reads the letter.

When reached for comment via telephone yesterday, the finance minister, Dr Mpango said he was temporarily away from Dar es Salaam, noting that he was attending a burial ceremony.

"I am attending a burial ceremony and I don't know when exactly I will be back in Dar es Salaam," he told The Citizen.