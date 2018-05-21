Tanzania: Resistant Infections Cost People Dearly

Dar es Salaam — People who are battling diseases that are caused by resistant bacteria or viruses are forced to incur more costs for healthcare, says the World Health Organisation (WHO).

This, according to the UN health agency, is due to the fact that their illnesses take longer to heal, the patients have to undergo additional tests and use more expensive drugs.

"Antimicrobial resistance increases the cost of health care with lengthier stays in hospitals and more intensive care required," says the WHO in its report on key facts about antimicrobial resistance, posted on www.who.int

Experts in Tanzania say the cheaper options of medications against common bacterial diseases have lost their efficacy, hence forcing people to seek for more costly options.

According to a study carried out by experts from the National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) and the Southern African Centre for Infectious Diseases Surveillance (SACIDS), bacteria have developed resistance against first line antibiotics--the cheaper options for people in Tanzania.

Titled: "The threat of antimicrobial resistance in Tanzania: Time for bold actions," the study shows that people who were opting for ampicillin[first-line antibiotic] which costs only Sh500 for each vial of 500mg, now are forced to go for more expensive antibiotics such as Meropenem, which costs Sh25,250 for each ampule of 1gram.

Drug industry feels the pinch

The impact goes beyond individuals. The drug industry spends much more money on research and development for new antibiotics.

Currently, reports show, there is a decline in the development of new antibiotics by pharmaceutical companies.

Quantifying the economic outcomes of antibiotic resistance effectively can help policy-makers and healthcare professionals to set priorities, but determining the actual effect of antibiotic resistance on clinical outcomes is a necessary first step, studies say.

A 2014 study in the Clinical Microbiology and Infection Journal, titled: "Economic burden of antibiotic resistance: how much do we really know?" recommended a better analysis on the economic and social burden caused by antibiotic resistance around the world.

"To better quantify the economic repercussions of antibiotic resistance, future studies must use macroeconomic approaches that consider the broader consequences of increasing resistance, including the loss of antibiotic efficacy in modern medicine," it said.

"Until we overcome these challenges, the true disease and economic burden of antibiotic resistance will remain poorly quantified," it added.

By 2016, experts in Tanzania were already cautioning about the impact on several sectors. An expert in Bacteriology, Professor Said Aboud, analyzed how antibiotics resistance was affecting the country in many sectors, through his publication in Centre for Disease Dynamics Economics and Policy.

It was titled: "Preface to GARP-Tanzania Situation Analysis and Recommendations on Antibiotic Resistance." One key issue he tackled was the contribution of animal products in the rise of antibiotic resistance.

He said: "This contributes to the decline towards ineffective antibiotics, like an approaching siren, getting louder and louder."