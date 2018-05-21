Tanzania: Muhimbili Pharmacy Student Found Dead in Hostel Room

Dar es Salaam — A third-year student of pharmacy at the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas) was found dead in a hostel room on Saturday, May 19.

Reports from the university say the student, Edward Kahitwa, had not been seen in public since Thursday - until his body was discovered in his room three days later.

The cause and manner of his death are still not exactly known, said the Muhas public relations officer, Ms Hellen Mtui, when contacted by The Citizen.

However, other sources say that the student was found dead in room number 65 of the Kagera hostel on Saturday. "He was not seen since Thursday until Saturday when the cleaners detected an odd smell from outside the room.

"They could not open the room from the outside, as the door was barred on the inside. It was only after they broke down the door and entered the room that they found Kahitwa dead in bed," said the source on condition of anonymity.

Police are investigating the matter and the body has been taken to the mortuary at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) virtually next door to the university.

The Muhas acting dean of students, Dr Joseph Sempombe, announced today, Sunday May 20, that the university would issue more details on developments in due time.