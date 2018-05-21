Mozambique: Residents Demand Removal of Maringue Administrator

Maputo — Residents of Maringue district, in the central Mozambican province of Sofala, have demanded the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the district administrator, Francisco Garife, whom they accuse of arrogance and abuse of power.

According to a report in the Maputo daily "Noticas", the demand was made at a meeting with the Sofala provincial governor, Helena Taipo, who was on a working visit to Maringue. They wanted Taipo to transmit their concerns to President Filipe Nyusi.

Joaquim Mirione, who is a veteran of the Mozambican independence war, said that, if Taipo did not take the message to the President, then he would deliver it personally to Nyusi, who is due to visit Sofala in the coming week.

Mirione warned that, if the central government does not remove Garife, then the results of the 2019 general elections will be "catastrophic" for the ruling Frelimo Party in Maringue.

"The main problem is the bad relationship between the administrator and the Maringue community", said Mirione. "This is expressed in an absence of dialogue, particularly with the veterans, and with the OMM and OJM". The OMM (Mozambican Women's Organisation) and OJM (Mozambican Youth Organisation) are both affiliated to Frelimo.

"Noticias" reported that the secretariat of the Frelimo Maringue district committee, expressed the same concern, and also called for an extraordinary district conference of the party.

Taipo replied that she intends to return to Maringue with a team of officials to look into the problems raised, including the poor quality of public works, the alleged high cost of electricity (which ought to be the same as anywhere else in the country), and extortion practiced by members of the police.