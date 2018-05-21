Uganda: Singer Eddie Yawe Denied U.S. Visa

Kampala — Information reaching our entertainment desk indicates that singer Eddie Yawe has been denied a visa to travel to the United States of America where he was due to perform at the convention of Ugandan's in diaspora.

Yawe's troubles started when a major group of Ugandans in the diaspora dubbed UNAA Causes hired him together with the Afrigo Band to perform at their event dubbed the Uganda festival in Washington DC.

Yawe would later be approached stealthily by another rival group, UNAA who lured him to their convention in Seattle, several miles away from Washington.

The singer, as a result decided to go solo claiming the pay cut he was to get from Afrigo in Washington is far below what he would take solo.

Reports indicate that the competitive nature of the North American Convention market currently dominated by UNAA Causes and UNAA could have torn Eddy Yawe from Uganda's favorite and oldest band - Afrigo.

According to sources close to the artiste however, in the event of preparing for his travel to the States, he did not go past the visa process for he was spiked off the list following a previous overstay.

The sources claim the singer was in Boston, Massachusetts about a decade ago and chose to overrun his visa stay, a trouble that came back biting and failing his travel.

However, according to the singer, he is still in preparations for another convention in Canada, reason why he has not yet obtained visa.

"My passport is with the Canadian embassy now because I have a performance there soon. The visa process is a secret; how would people know if Eddie Yawe failed to get a visa or not? Supposing Yawe does not require a visa to travel to America?" he wondered.

UNAA have come under the spotlight for falling in traps with artistes over time. At the height of their convention last year, singers Radio (RIP) and Weasel bowed out after they had been announced by UNAA for months.

The previous year, comedian Roy Kapale had gone on a ranting spree, claiming that he was persuaded into a fake deal with UNAA to perform at their convention, only for him to turn up with no accommodation or pay. He vowed never to deal with the group again.

The group has already started receiving stick this year for announcing a boat cruise using three different boat images with members wondering which of the boats is the right one.