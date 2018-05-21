Uganda: Mbabazi Discusses Niece's Dowry With Ramaphosa

Kampala — Former Prime Minister and NRM secretary general Amama Mbabazi, yesterday hosted the son of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Kampala to agree on dowry for marrying his wife's niece.

The 36-year-old Andile Ramaphosa the son of Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa was accompanied by his mother and 11 other relatives who were hosted at Amama's Kololo home to deliver the marraige proposal for the 37-year-old Bridget Birungi.

Birungi is a daughter to Peace Ruhindi, a sister to Jacqueline Mbabazi, the wife to Amama Mbabazi.

Mr Mbabazi who contested for presidency in the last general elections, was once touted as the second (after President Yoweri Museveni) most powerful member of the ruling National Resistance Movement when he was the Party Secretary General.

Andile, a finance and capital markets professional, is currently working as the head of strategy in the Executive team of Macquire Bank South Africa.

He has previously worked as the managing director Blue Crane Capital and Coronation Asset management another South African company as a senior analyst.

He holds a Holds a Masters degree in Economics which he got Shanghai Fudan University in China where he also worked at Standard Bank (Stanbic) as the head of the relationship team acquiring many mergers.

His appetite for education sent him to Hong Kong University of Technology to complete the second masters degree for science in finance where he met Bridget who was pursuing a masters degree in environmental science at Beijing University of Science and Technology.

When the burly in-law was asked whether he is flying in South Africans cows for dowry as Birungi's traditional marriage norm dictates, the jovial Andile who addressed journalists at the Entebbe Airport VIP lounge said in their culture, the visit is called Labole and Birungi's relatives are required to pay a reciprocate visit to South Africa, to endorse the Okushaba that was agreed as requirements for the marriage.

Media reports, suggest that 100 South African cows have been suggested for dowry.

Bakiga, the tribe that Birungi belongs to are cattle keepers who use cattle as the means of exchange for bride price.