PICTORIAL: President Yoweri Museveni has concluded a three-day visit to Mozambique, whose highlight was a visit to the famous Montepuez Barracks where Museveni led 28 FRONASA youth in training in 1976.

Museveni's trip to Mozambique was partly to thank the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) for their role in the liberation movements across the continent. FRELIMO helped shape Uganda's Front for National Salvation (FRONASA), which was part of the foundation of Uganda's National Liberation Army (UNLA), National Resistance Army (NRA), and later the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).

DAY 1: Arrival at Maputo, bilateral discussions, address to the Maputo Municipal Council .

DAY 2: Visit to Mozambique National Assembly, the Heroes' Memorial Square, and the military club .

DAY 3: Visit former Mozambique presidents. Visit to Pemba City in the province of Cabo Delgado and Montepuez Barracks. The President was accompanied by three of the remaining survivors from the group of 28 freedom fighters he led to Mozambique. They are Gen Caleb Akandwanaho aka Salim Saleh, Lt Gen Ivan Koreta and Col Bosco Omule.