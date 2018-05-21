20 May 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Minister of Energy Recommends Celerity in Power Connection

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angola's energy and water minister, João Baptista Borges, recommended speeding up the project of home connections and setting up prepaid meters in the municipalities of Cacuaco and Cazenga in Luanda.

The recommendation was made at the end of a visit to the project to expand the medium and low voltage networks in these two locations, which should benefit more than 300,000 families in the country's capital. The governor also recommended that the National Electricity Distribution Company (ENDE) streamline its performance of interaction with residents so that the facilities are ready to connect to the network, as well as sensitize its customers not to make payment only at commercial counters. The Luanda Electrification Project is to executed in 24 months, during which thousand transformation posts will be set up in the different municipalities that make up the province of Luanda, as well as the construction of 9 60/15 kV substations to ensure the electrification of the same municipalities. To date, of the estimated 1,000 transformation posts, 116 are set up, benefiting 6,640 families located in the different municipalities of the province of Luanda.

Angola

TAAG Clarifies Request to Government for Capitalization

Angolan Airlines (TAAG) announced Friday that the $ 900 million requested from the government for its capitalization… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.