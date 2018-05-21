Angola: Minister of Energy Recommends Celerity in Power Connection

Luanda — Angola's energy and water minister, João Baptista Borges, recommended speeding up the project of home connections and setting up prepaid meters in the municipalities of Cacuaco and Cazenga in Luanda.

The recommendation was made at the end of a visit to the project to expand the medium and low voltage networks in these two locations, which should benefit more than 300,000 families in the country's capital. The governor also recommended that the National Electricity Distribution Company (ENDE) streamline its performance of interaction with residents so that the facilities are ready to connect to the network, as well as sensitize its customers not to make payment only at commercial counters. The Luanda Electrification Project is to executed in 24 months, during which thousand transformation posts will be set up in the different municipalities that make up the province of Luanda, as well as the construction of 9 60/15 kV substations to ensure the electrification of the same municipalities. To date, of the estimated 1,000 transformation posts, 116 are set up, benefiting 6,640 families located in the different municipalities of the province of Luanda.