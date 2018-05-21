20 May 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: TAAG Clarifies Request to Government for Capitalization

Luanda — Angolan Airlines (TAAG) announced Friday that the $ 900 million requested from the government for its capitalization represents the total amount of liabilities incurred in the purchase of the company's aircrafts.

In a statement, the company justifies its position in light of the inaccuracies in the logical analysis of the data by presented by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, José Kuvíngua, in the Strategic Plan of TAAG, for the next 5 years.

At the time of presentation of the Strategic Plan of TAAG, Jose Kuvíngua had informed that the company needs the support of the government of 952 million US dollars to eliminate accumulated losses in the balance sheet, over 1,063 million.

