Angola: Moxico - National Highway En-180 Repair Works to Restart Soon

Lumbala Nguimbo — The repair work on the National Road (EN-180), linking the town of Lumbala - Nguimbo to the city of Luena, paralyzed for more than a year, may resume in the coming times, to benefit the transportation of people and goods in the region.

The guarantee was given Saturday by the provincial governor, Gonçalves Muandumba, when assessing his five-day visit to the municipality.

Besides the asphalting the 200 of the 356 kilometers that comprise the route to be repaired Gonçalves Muandumba spoke of the intention of the government to build mini-hydro power plants, for the supply of electricity to the municipal headquarters of the Bundas (Lumbala Nguimbo) and the nearest communes.

In turn, the municipal Administrator of the Bundas, Benedita Irondina Pinto Luís, invited interested entrepreneurs to invest in the agricultural sector of the region.

She indicated that the municipality is potential in the cultivation of rice, onions, sweet potatoes, corn, bananas, beans, sugarcane, as well as cattle, pigs and goats.

In addition to visiting the social and economic infrastructures, the governor inaugurated a school and two systems of capture, treatment and distribution of drinking water, being one in the commune of Sessa and another in the regency of Lucula.

The Bundas municipality has a population estimated at 69,496 inhabitants (2014census), mostly peasants, distributed in six communes, namely Chiúme, Ninda, Mussuma, Sessa, Lutembo and Luvuei, in a territorial extension of 41,290 square kilometers.