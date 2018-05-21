18 May 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Tobacco Rakes in U.S.$52 Million

By Owen Khamula

Officials from Tobacco Control Commission say tobacco has already earned the nation US $52million, US $16million more than last year same time.

Chief executive officer for the TCC Kaisi Sadala said this was a great leap than last year when the tobacco market was marred with low and smoky prices.

Sadala said same time last year tobacco earnings were at US$36 million.

"Same period last year, we sold 25 million kilograms of tobacco but this year we have sold 39 million kilograms representing a 71 per cent increase," said Sadala.

He however said although there is much improvement on the tobacco brought to auction floors, there is need for the tobacco to be properly graded for it to fetch better prices.

Tobacco remains the main stay of the Malawi economy although it faces smoky future.

