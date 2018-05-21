Mozambique: Nyusi Announces Resumpton of Dialogue With Renamo

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday night announced that he has resumed dialogue with the new leadership of the main opposition force, the rebel movement Renamo.

Nyusi had been in regular phone contact with Renamo leader Afonso Dhlakama from late 2016 until his unexpected death from diabetes on 3 May. Shortly after Dhlakama's death, the Renamo Political Commission appointed Ossufo Momade, a former general secretary of the party, who once held the rank of general in the Renamo army, as its interim coordinator.

Speaking in Maputo at a banquet in honour of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who is on a three day state visit to Mozambique, Nyusi said "I have already begun the process of dialogue with the new Renamo leadership, and I hope that the decentralisation package will be finalised as quickly as possible, which will imply amending the Mozambican constitution".

He added that he hoped to close, at the same time, the second dossier in the government-Renamo talks, that about the dismantling and disarming of the Renamo militia, and the integration of its members into the defence and security forces or back into Mozambican society.

Nyusi described the early moments of the talks when he began to seek a definitive peace, and stressed that his decision to open a direct dialogue with Dhlakama was not a sign of weakness. It did not mean surrender at any price, much less forgetting about the past.

"We took dialogue as a method", he said, "as a pragmatic approach towards building a future of prosperity for the Mozambican people, in a human perspective of profound respect for the lives of Mozambicans that were still at risk".

Dhlakama's death, he added, should not cause a setback in the dialogue, reiterating the position he had made clear when addressing Dhlakama's funeral in Beira on 9 May.

In early February, Nyusi unveiled the consensual position which he and Dhlakama had reached on decentralisation, hinging on the indirect election of provincial governors, district administrators and mayors via provincial, district and municipal assemblies.

This document has been turned into a series of constitutional amendments which are now before the country's parliament, the Assembly of the Republic.

But an unexpected snag emerged when the Renamo parliamentary group raised a question not dealt with in the Nyusi-Dhlakama consensual document - namely how district administrators will be appointed prior to the first election of district assemblies which will not be held until 2024.

Since the matter was not covered by the consensus, the ruling Frelimo Party said the current system, whereby the Ministry of State Administration appoints the administrators, should remain in force until 2024.

Renamo, however, insists that when the first elected provincial governors take office, after the 2019 general elections, they should have the power to appoint district administrators. Since Renamo expects that its candidates will become governors in at least two or three provinces, this would allow Renamo nominees to be installed in power across huge swathes of the country.

In the past, this issue would be referred to Nyusi and Dhlakama. Now, however, there is deadlock, and it is not at all clear how the matter will be solved.