20 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: MET Forecasts Heavy Rains, Warns of Floods and Landslides

By Collins Omulo

Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in several parts of the country including Rift Valley, Western, Northern and Central regions over the next three days.

The department's director Peter Ambenje said several areas within Lake Victoria Basin, the highlands in Rift Valley and Central region, and Nairobi will continue receiving heavy rainfall.

"Heavy rainfall of more than 50mm is expected Monday in parts of Western, Central and North Rift Valley, Northern and Central regions," said Mr Ambenje.

He said that counties likely to be affected include Turkana, Marsabit, Samburu, Mandera, West Pokot, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Baringo, Nakuru, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Laikipia, Nyandarua, Kiambu, Muranga and Nyeri.

FLOODS

"Flooding is likely to continue over low-lying and poorly drained areas that have already been receiving heavy rainfall while there is also a possibility of landslides occurring in areas where the soils have become saturated with rain and flood waters," he said.

Mr Ambenje said northwestern and Coast regions will also continue receiving rainfall for much of the forecast period while north and southeastern parts of the country are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.

5-DAY FORECAST

According to the latest five-day forecast covering between May 19 and 23, Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu counties will experience morning rains and afternoon showers over few places for the next three days.

Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi counties will experience cloudy mornings with possibility of rains over few places, giving way to sunny intervals while showers will be experienced over several places in the afternoon.

The Coastal strip covering Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale counties will experience morning and early afternoon showers over few places.

Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori Counties will experience rains over few places in the morning, giving way to showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The same weather pattern will also be experienced in Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kajiado, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia Counties.

Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo counties will experience rains over few places in the morning with possibility of showers in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Kitui, Makueni, Machakos and Taita Taveta counties will experience mainly sunny intervals during the day with possibility of showers in the evening.

