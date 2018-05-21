18 May 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: General Inspectors Urged to Be 'Implacable'

Maputo — The Mozambican Minister of State Administration, Carmelita Namashalua, on Thursday challenged the General Inspectors of the public administration to be implacable in the fight against corruption in order to improve the services provided to citizens.

Opening a meeting in Maputo of the Coucil of General Inspectors, Namashalua said the inspectors, and the control bodies in general, "should be ever more pro-active in their performance, and implacable in fighting deviant behaviour so as to prevent the occurrence of acts of corruption and nepotism, and the failure to observe ethical principles in the public administration".

"The government is aware that inspections play a preponderant role in verifying administrative legality in public services", she said. "The work that the internal control bodies do in all public institutions has contributed greatly to the gradual improvement in the public services offered to citizens".

Namashalua recognised that there are still any obstacles to be overcome in building a public administration centred on citizens and providing good quality services, and urged the inspectors to "redouble your efforts in performing your duties".

She wanted to see inter-institutional coordination, and sharing of information, and monitoring compliance with the recommendations made in the past by the control bodies. Only by this type of follow-up could the inspectors hope to score successes in the services which have a direct impact on the lives of citizens.

For his part, the general inspector of the public service, Augusto Mangove, declared that the main challenge facing the inspectors was the fight against corruption. "Various disciplinary proceedings are under way against those who deviate from their duties, and currently several public officials are being taken to court for illicit practices", he said.

The one day event is intended to raise the capacity of the internal control bodies in the state apparatus to promote integrity and accountability throughout the public administration.

