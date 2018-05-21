Mozambique: 17 Policemen Under Investigation in Manica

Maputo — Disciplinary and criminal proceedings were begun against 17 agents of the Mozambican police, in the central province of Manica, in the first quarter of this year, according to the provincial commander, Francisco Simoes.

Speaking on Thursday, in the provincial capital, Chimoio, during commemorations of the 43rd anniversary of the foundation of Mozambican police force, Simoes said that among the offences allegedly committed by the 17 were corruption, drunkenness and abandonment of their positions.

"These are colleagues who represent behaviour that is not in accordance with being a member of the police", he added. "When this happens we take administrative measures. These cases are still under way".

In addition, one policeman was expelled from the force for murdering his wife with a firearm. "We had no choice but to take disciplinary action ad expel him immediately", said Simoes. "In addition, he will answer for his crime in court".

The one bright spot Simoes could point to was that fewer policemen have faced disciplinary or criminal proceedings this year than in the first quarter of 2017, when the number was 28.

Simoes claimed that from January to March the Manica police recorded 58 criminal cases, of which 56 have been cleared up. This means there was a slight decline in crime in the province - in the first quarter of 2017, 66 crimes were recorded.