17 May 2018

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: State House: 'Nothing Sinister About Pres. Lungu Swazi Gift'

State House spokesperson Amos Chanda says there is no impropriety involved in the transaction involving a gift of a piece of land given to President Edgar Lungu in the Royal Kingdom of eSwatini (formerly known as Swaziland).

Speaking when he addressed the press at statehouse this afternoon, Chanda said the matter is a purely decision between the two heads of states.

Chanda said there is absolutely no building or construction works on the said land as given by social media.

He said that gifting of the land does not constitute any violation of the law procedure as established in the Zambian constitution and subsidiary law.

Chanda said those who are alleging any impropriety must come out and state what kind of impropriety is involved.

