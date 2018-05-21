Zimbabwe: Celebration Ministries Conference Kicks Off

All is set for this year's Celebration Ministries' action conference that kicks off on Wednesday where prominent speakers from across the world will grace the three-day praise and worship extravaganza.

This year's conference, expected to attract over 8 000 followers from across the country, marks the 30th anniversary of the praise and worship annual event.

Celebration Ministries regional pastor Raphael Kamba said everything was now in place for the crucial action conference.

"All is set. We are ready for the action conference, which will draw delegates from around the country and abroad," Kamba said.

The church has 70 branches spread across the country's 10 provinces and 60 centres beyond Zimbabwe.

Kamba said it was significant that the action conference was being held during the 30th anniversary.

"This means we have come of age," he said. "The number 30 is very important in the Bible. Jesus started his ministry at that age and to us, it represents maturity."

American preacher Robert Henderson, founder of Robert Henderson Ministries and author of the famous book, Operating in the Courts of Heaven, will be one of the high-profile guest speakers at this year's conference.

Francis Myles, a Zambian-born marketplace apostle based in Tulsa, Oklahoma in America will also speak at the conference that kicks off on Wednesday at 5pm and ends on Friday at 8pm at the Celebration Centre in Harare.

Myles is the author of a book titled The Order of Melchizedek, which details issues around fraudulent religion and those behind the proliferation of Christian churches across the world.

A Zimbabwean preacher based in Ukraine, Henry Mandava, is also expected to attend.

Tom Deuschle, who founded Celebration Ministries in Zimbabwe in 1983 and is author of many Christian books that include Building people, building dreams, How a church can change nations, will speak at the praise and worship extravaganza.

Deuschle came to Zimbabwe in 1979 and has been credited for building a multiracial church.

Bonnie Deuschle will also speak at the action conference, which she will also use to launch her 15th album.

"It has been like a mobilisation point for outreaches, business transformation and church growth," Kamba said.

"The action conference is one of the church's three annual meetings as instituted by God in the Bible."

He said the action conference was derived from Jesus' commands to his disciples in the bible "to go out and teach to all nations, baptising people in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost and "teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world".