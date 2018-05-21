Zimbabwe: Dynamos Lose to FC Platinum As Highlanders and Caps Draw

Jinxed premiership giants Dynamos' attempts to salvage a dreadful season took another knock when they fell 0-2 to FC Platinum on Sunday while the Highlanders-Caps United tie ended goalless in Sunday's Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches played across the country.

In the match played at Rufaro Stadium, a double strike inside the first 20 minutes by 2017 Soccer Star Of The Year Rodwell Chinyengetere condemned Dembare to their sixth loss this season and the first under caretaker coach Biggie Zuze since taking over the hot seat from his now sacked boss Lloyd Mutasa last week.

With the defeat, Dynamos dropped three places to number 8 on the log standings from 12 matches played so far and look clueless on how to recover the form that has made them one of the country's most dominant outfits over the last five decades.

As for the defending champions, the three points away from home would not have come at a better time as they helped them whittle down log leaders Ngezi Platinum's 6-point lead to three from the same number of games played.

At Barbourfields Stadium, Highlanders produced yet another goalless draw at home to lukewarm former champions Caps United.

Bosso have not won in their last three encounters which saw them lose 1-2 to ZPC Kariba, draw nil all with Yadah and lately producing the same result with Caps.

Madinda Ndlovu's men returned to third position on the premiership ladder although now 10 points behind Ngezi who are on 32. Caps remain number 7 on 17 points.

Elsewhere, Vincent Mhandu scored for Black Rhinos after 53 minutes to beat home side Triangle in a match played at Gibbo Stadium while second half substitute Tapuwa Kumbuyani scored with his first touch of the game after 58 minutes to give Chapungu victory over home side Shabanie Mine at Maglas Stadium.

Mutare City's Brian Chinhoyi saw his 14th minute goal cancelled moments later by visiting Herentals' Blessing Maunganise to end the premiership minnows' tie in a 1-1 stalemate at Vhengere Stadium.

FULL RESULTS

SATURDAY: ZPC Kariba 1-0 Yadah, Nichrut 1-1 Bulawayo Chiefs, Chicken Inn 1-1 Harare City, Ngezi Platinum 4-0 Bulawayo City.

SUNDAY: Mutare City 1-1 Herentals, Triangle 0-1 Black Rhinos, Dynamos 0-2 FC Platinum ,Shabanie Mine 0-1 Chapungu United, Highlanders 0-0 Caps United