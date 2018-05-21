Malawi: International Mayors Tour Likuni Meadows

Lilongwe — Mayors from different countries across the world who came for the Lilongwe Mayors' Forum in Malawi on Thursday toured houses for low income people called 'Likuni Meadows' in Likuni, Lilongwe.

The tour was one of the lined up programs on the Mayors' Summit scheduled by the Lilongwe City Council. It aimed at showing the mayors some of the projects the city council has implemented.

Likuni Meadows is one of the projects implemented by Centre for Community Organization and Development (CCODE) with authority from Lilongwe City Council (LCC).

Speaking during the tour at the site (Likuni Meadows), CCODE Policy and Advocacy Manager, Wonderful Hunga said his organization focuses on assisting groups of poor people from the urban by building them affordable rental houses.

"As CCODE, we support organized groups of poor people in urban areas by empowering them to have access to decent and affordable houses," said Hunga.

He further said the organization focuses on building capacity among poor households to have access to land for housing so that they should realize their dreams and aspirations of improved social-economic life.

In the year 2006, CCODE acquired land from LCC which was used to construct 194 owner occupied houses.

Hunga said after construction of the houses, CCODE noticed that many people in the country were still lacking better houses, hence the organization's decision to come up with the rental houses initiative for low income people.

"Though we constructed 194 houses, we still observed that many poor Malawians were lacking decent houses and that some were living in houses where water was unclean and toilets un hygienic," he said, adding that the situation prompted the decision to construct rental houses.

According to the manager, the rental houses scheme was initially implemented by CCODE with assistance from Homeless International.

The company that CCODE set up, Enterprise Development Holdings, is now responsible for the rental houses development. Likuni Meadows has 281 units of rental houses including shops.