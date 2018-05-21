Nigeria: FG Plans to Assassinate Me, Wike Alleges

Port Harcourt — Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has raised the alarm that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government is plotting to assassinate him in a crowd and claim accidental discharge.

The governor made the revelation during the third year anniversary thanksgiving service of his administration at Living Faith Church, D-Line, Port Harcourt yesterday.

He said: "Intelligence report available to us as at this morning indicate that they are plotting to assassinate me in a crowd and claim it was accidental discharge."

The governor said the plots of the APC-led federal government and her associates would not intimidate him as he remains committed to the defence of democracy and Rivers State.

He said the plot would fail because God would continue to defend him.

He said: "The level of conspiracy against Rivers State is unfortunate. Instead of focusing on governance, they focus on how to assassinate me or frame me up."

Wike alleged that the APC-led federal government through the Inspector General of Police plotted to plant millions of dollars and AK 47 at his Abuja residence, when the Police sought search warrant from an Abuja court.

He noted that last week the court ruled that the police cannot search his Abuja residence, stopping them from their evil plot.

"I am not afraid of my residence being searched by the police, but I know their evil intention," he said.

Wike said the state government had come to thank God for his protection in the face of continuous plot by agents of the APC-led federal government.

He said: "We are born to win; we are born to reign; we are destined for greatness. While other states are inaugurating wheel barrows, we are inaugurating infrastructure."

He said despite the declaration by the former governor that his administration would not be able to pay salaries let alone do projects, his administration has succeeded in delivering outstanding projects.

Rivers State Pastor of Living Faith Church, Pastor Isaac Folaji, in his sermon, said thanksgiving engenders growth and blessing.

He said thanksgiving enhances God's protection and financial multiplication. The cleric noted that as a result of the dedication service, God would bless Rivers State.

The dedication and thanksgiving service to mark the third anniversary of the administration of Wike attracted traditional rulers, prominent leaders of Rivers State and wife of the former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mrs. Patience Jonathan.