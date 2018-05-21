Prolific forward Terrence Dzvukamanja led the rout with an impressive brace as log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars scored four past 10-man Bulawayo City in a one-sided encounter at Baobab Stadium yesterday.

Dzvukamanja, who is now the league's top scorer with seven goals in 12 matches, was well complemented by Malon Mushonga and Tichaona Mabvura, who were also on target as the Mhondoro-based side secured yet another big win at home.

Two weeks ago Ngezi fired five goals past Yadah FC.

Yesterday's win also saw Ngezi Platinum extend their lead at the top of the log to six ahead of FC Platinum who play Dynamos today.

"In all fairness, it was not easy. With some bit of luck these guys would have scored two goals.

"Those are the things we want to keep working on, but I am generally impressed. Four goals is what you want as a coach and that is sign of a team, which is offensive. I hope we will keep the form going forward," Ngezi coach Tonderai Ndiraya said.

Bulawayo City coach Amini Soma-Phiri showered praises on the hosts.

"We played very well, but playing Ngezi it's a team, which is well-drilled. It's championship material, there is nothing you can say. They are superb.

"Honestly, Tonde has done a very good job," he said.

Ngezi Platinum Stars were on top of the contest from the outset.

Dzvukamanja broke the deadlock from close range after a quarter of an hour following some nice interplay with the in-form James Nguluve.

Toto Banda could have restored parity halfway through the half but he dragged his effort wide.

But it was the hosts who doubled their lead courtesy of a screamer from just outside the box by Mushonga in the 26th minute.

Ngezi had an early chance in the second half but Mushonga's header landed on top of the net.

Nhlanhla Ncube had a glorious opportunity to pull a goal back with 72 minutes gone after a rare defensive mix-up by the hosts but his shot was tame.

Dzvukamanja then ended the match as a contest from the penalty spot nine minutes from time.

Rainsome Pavari hacked down livewire substitute Michael Charamba who had raced past the entire Bulawayo City defence.

Pavari was given a straight red card for the offence.

Ngezi were not done yet, Tichaona Mabvura having the simple task of tapping home after Charamba's curling effort ricocheted off the cross bar in the 95th minute.

Results and fixtures at a glance

Yesterday: Nichrut 1-1 Bulawayo Chiefs, Chicken Inn 1-1 Harare City, Ngezi Platinum Stars 4-0 Bulawayo City, ZPC Kariba 1-0 Yadah

Today: Highlanders v CAPS United (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Chapungu (Maglas), Dynamos v FC Platinum (Rufaro), Triangle United v Black Rhinos (Gibbo), Mutare City Rovers v Herentals (Vengere).

Ngezi Platinum ... ... .. (2) 4

Bulawayo City... ... ... . (0) 0