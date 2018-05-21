Kenya: Mombasa Officials Reopen Road Following Train Derailment

Photo: Wachira Mwangi/Daily Nation

A heavy police contingent was been deployed at Kibarani, Changamwe on Sunday morning to keep motorists and pedestrians away from the Makupa Causeway.

A section of the Makupa Causeway that was closed early Sunday morning is now fully open to traffic.

The road was closed after a train ferrying petrol detailed in Kibarani, Changamwe, completely cutting of Mombasa Island from the mainland.

Five containers of petrol slid from the rail track and overturned spilling some oil.

STUCK

Hundreds of pedestrians and motorists on the busy road were stranded for hours as authorities cleared the scene of the incident.

On Monday morning, the road users got some relief, but commuters had to pay double the fare as there was huge traffic snarl-up into the coastal city.

From Mikindani to Mombasa's central business district passengers were charged Sh150 up from the normal Sh50.

Stella Kadzo a Mikindani resident said she was happy traffic is now flowing.

"It is however shameful that we are being overcharged. Matatu Owners Association needs to deal with their members who have hiked fair," she said.

Coast regional coordinator of the association Salim Mbarak, said Matatu operators incurred losses running into millions due to the Sunday incident.

"Matatus from the west of the coast including Taita Taveta, Kaloleni, Mazeras, Jomvu and Mikindani could not access Mombasa town," he said.

On Sunday evening, Mombasa County government moved in to rescue hundreds passengers who were stuck at Changamwe and Makande areas.

County personnel were seen ferrying passengers to the city in lorries.

Mothers with infants, disabled and the elderly were given first priority to board the lorry.

KDF

The Kenya Defence Forces and a team from the Kenya Ports Authority were deployed to assist in disaster management. KDF officers drawn from the Navy were deployed to man Mombasa Port through Kipevu gate, and others at Kibarani where the fuel spilled.

Maritime Principal Secretary Nancy Karigithu said the leakage was about 3,000 litres, which was contained with foam and coolant. She said experts would ensure the fuel does not spill into the ocean and affect marine system.