Kenya: Police Issue Alert on Heavy Rains and Floods

Police have called on Kenyans to be on high alert following the weatherman's warning of heavy rainfall this week.

The National Police Service's call comes a day after Met warned that rainfall of more than 50mm would pound parts of Rift Valley, western, northern and central Kenya.

FORECAST

In the latest five-day forecast-- May 19 and 23--Met director Peter Ambenje said the rains will pour in Turkana, Marsabit, Samburu, Mandera, West Pokot, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Trans-Nzoia and Uasin Gishu.

The heavy precipitation, according to Met, will also be experienced in Nandi, Baringo, Nakuru, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Laikipia, Nyandarua, Kiambu, Muranga and Nyeri.

Mr Ambenje warned that flooding is likely to continue over low-lying and poorly drained areas that have been receiving heavy rainfall and cautioned of a possibility of landslides.

Concerned, the National Police Service, in a series of tweets, on Monday asked residents of the affected areas to heed Met's advisory and take precautions.

"Affected residents are cautioned against sheltering under trees and near grilled windows or walking in open fields as this exposes one to risks of lightning strikes," police tweeted.

"Equally, residents in landslide-prone areas in Murang'a County are advised to be on high alert".

The forecast also indicates that Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu counties will experience morning rains and afternoon showers.

SHOWERS

Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka-Nithi counties will experience cloudy mornings with possibility of rains over few places, giving way to sunny intervals while showers will be experienced over several places in the afternoon.

The Coastal strip-- covering Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale counties-- will experience morning and early afternoon showers over few places.

Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori counties will experience rains over few places in the morning, giving way to showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The same weather pattern will be experienced in Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kajiado, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia Counties.

Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo counties will experience rains over few places in the morning with the possibility of showers in the afternoon.

Other counties such as Kitui, Makueni, Machakos and Taita Taveta counties will record mainly sunny intervals during the day with the possibility of showers in the evening.