18 May 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Opens Districts Quiz Competition

Tagged:

Related Topics

Twenty four districts from Banaadir, Middle Shabelle, Mudug,Galgadud, Bay and Bakool regions will be contesting for the the annual Quiz competition sponsored by the Governor of Mogadishu Mr. Abdirahman Omar Osman "Yarisow".

The event was officially opened by Governor Osman at the new Dalsan TV studios on Thursday night.

Osman who is also the Mayor of Mogadishu said the Banaadir Regional Administration is committed to sponsor the annual quiz that brings together Somali youth from diversed background and regions.

"We (BRA) realise the importance of this competition and we will continue to support it. This competition promotes integration among Somali youth from different regions. At the same it expands the geographical knowledge of the Somali youth. Integration of the youth is what Somalia needs to charter into a brighter more stable future" Osman said at the opening.

The competition will be beamed live on Mogadishu Cable, Radio Dalsan Facebook page and Dalsan TV online.

Dalsan Media Group Director Hassan Gesey said that the event through mainstream and social media is projected at reaching over one million youth in Somalia and diaspora.

"100 youth will be participating and we have 30 schools in a second academic quiz competition sponsored by Dahabshill and Quran recitation competition sponsored by Prime Bank and Supersign". Gesey said at the opening.

Last year the Quiz competition was won by Dharkenley in Banaadir and runners up Qansah Bheer district of Bay region.

Somalia

Horn of Africa Reels From Cyclone Sagar

20,000 people were affected by flooding in Djibouti, more than 10,000 people were displaced in Somaliland, and homes and… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.