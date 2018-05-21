Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Opens Districts Quiz Competition

Twenty four districts from Banaadir, Middle Shabelle, Mudug,Galgadud, Bay and Bakool regions will be contesting for the the annual Quiz competition sponsored by the Governor of Mogadishu Mr. Abdirahman Omar Osman "Yarisow".

The event was officially opened by Governor Osman at the new Dalsan TV studios on Thursday night.

Osman who is also the Mayor of Mogadishu said the Banaadir Regional Administration is committed to sponsor the annual quiz that brings together Somali youth from diversed background and regions.

"We (BRA) realise the importance of this competition and we will continue to support it. This competition promotes integration among Somali youth from different regions. At the same it expands the geographical knowledge of the Somali youth. Integration of the youth is what Somalia needs to charter into a brighter more stable future" Osman said at the opening.

The competition will be beamed live on Mogadishu Cable, Radio Dalsan Facebook page and Dalsan TV online.

Dalsan Media Group Director Hassan Gesey said that the event through mainstream and social media is projected at reaching over one million youth in Somalia and diaspora.

"100 youth will be participating and we have 30 schools in a second academic quiz competition sponsored by Dahabshill and Quran recitation competition sponsored by Prime Bank and Supersign". Gesey said at the opening.

Last year the Quiz competition was won by Dharkenley in Banaadir and runners up Qansah Bheer district of Bay region.