Heavy rains that led to flash floods have been experienced in Bari region in Puntland following a tropical cyclone in the Gulf of Aden.

The rains are expected to intensify during the next two days in most parts of Puntland and Somaliland with a reduction on 21/05/2018 according to meteorologists

Flash floods and strong winds will be experienced during this time in these areas. The cyclone started developing on Wednesday with an alert issued same day to Yemen, Somalia and Djibouti.