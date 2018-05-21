Eritrea: More Messages of Congratulations

Asmara — Presidents of the Republic of Turkey, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Republic of Malawi, Prof. Peter Mutharika sent messages of congratulations to the Government and people of Eritrea in connection with the 27th Independence Day anniversary.

In their respective messages the leaders wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

The leaders also expressed their countries readiness to develop bilateral relations and cooperation in all sectors with Eritrea.