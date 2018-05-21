18 May 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Parliament Calls for Ceasefire in Tukaraq Amid Brewing Tension

Tagged:

Related Topics

The speaker of the Lower House chamber of Somalia's Federal Parliament, Mohamed Mursal has called for an end to fighting in Tukaraq town in the disputed Sool region.

The hostilities between the breakaway Somaliland and Puntland state renewed on 15th May after a heavy fighting broke out outside the town, leading to heavy casualties.

More than 45 soldiers from both sides were killed and dozens wounded during Tuesday's clashes, according to the local residents and medics.

Somaliland and Puntland traded blames of each other for the start of the battle for control of the town which lies 90Km north of Garowe, the administrative capital of Puntland state.

The speaker's call came after the Parliamentary Standing Committees' meeting in Mogadishu. He urged the sides to opt for dialogue to resolve their dispute.

Somaliland and Puntland both claim the ownership of the two disputed regions of Sool and Sanag situated in northern Somalia and fought sporadic battles since 2002.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia on 18th May 1991, but has not yet achieved any formal international recognition as a sovereign state.

Somalia

Refugee Makes History in Britain

He is a former refugee, a Muslim, and now the first Somali-British mayor, the youngest ever Lord Mayor for Sheffield… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.