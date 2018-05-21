Nigeria: 2019 - Nasarawa APC Leaders Endorse Buhari for Second Term

Governor Tanko Al-Makura and other major politicians in Nasarawa State on Sunday endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term. They said this was to consolidate on the gains of his laudable achievements.

Mr Al-Makura made this known on Sunday in Keffi during a rally organised by a youth group known as 'Nasarawa State APC Youth Awareness Group', to endorse Abdullahi Adamu for a third term at the National Assembly.

The governor said that the endorsement of Mr Buhari by the people was because of his laudable achievements which have direct bearing on the lives of Nigerians.

He said Mr Adamu was also endorsed for a third term because of his track record of achievements, urging the people of the western senatorial zone of the state to support the duo's re-election bid in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

According to him, Mr Buhari had done a lot and is still doing his best in the areas of fighting corruption, improving security, economic revival and national stability.

"We are here to rejoice with you the entire people of Nasarawa West Senatorial district because Sen. Adamu is your son, a committed party man, a faithful member of APC and a die hard (supporter) of President Buhari.

"As far as we are concerned, the election is won already but we are only waiting for the main celebration to come when the election will be conducted.

"We appreciate him (Sen. Adamu) for all the good work he had done and is still doing for the zone, the state and the country at large," he said.

Mr Al-Makura restated his commitment to continue to key into good policies and programmes that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

The senator also acknowledged Mr Buhari's effort at ridding the country of corruption and called for prayers for the president to succeed.

Mr Adamu, who accepted the call by the group to re-contest the Senate seat in 2019, thanked the youth for organising the rally in his honour.

"Youths and women, among others, have been calling on me to re-contest to continue and to maintain my position as senator come 2019 and today, I have answered their calls," he said.

On his part, the Minister of State for Environment, Jibrin Usman, also drummed support for the re-election bids of Buhari and Sen. Adamu to enable them move the country forward.

Philip Shekwo, the state APC chairman, also said that Messrs Buhari and Adamu deserved re-election considering their laudable achievements which have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

He said that the re-election bid of Mr Buhari is non-negotiable and was based on the president's laudable achievements.

The leader of the group, Ibrahim Abdullahi, had earlier said that they have decided to organise the rally in honour of Mr Adamu considering his track record of achievements and contribution to the progress of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event brought together top politicians from across the state, including five APC governorship aspirants.

NAN