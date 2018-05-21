20 May 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Popular Blogger, Linda Ikeji Is Expecting a Child

Fashion blogger, Laura Ikeji, has announced that her sister Linda Ikeji who is a popular blogger is pregnant and expecting her first child.

See who's gonna be a mummy. 🤰💃💃💃💃 congrats Lin @officiallindaikeji

A post shared by Laura Ikeji Kanu (@lauraikeji) on May 20, 2018 at 7:31am PDT

This was gathered via her sister's Instagram page where she posted pregnant picture of Linda with a caption titled: see who's gonna be a mummy, Congrats Lin .

Recall that the popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji went off market after she got "hooked" by her former boyfriend.

Linda Ikeji has not confirmed the story.

