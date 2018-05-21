Tanzania: Lugola Stresses Drive to Make Dodoma Green

Dodoma — The government has reiterated its commitment to turn the country's capital, Dodoma, into a green city.

The campaign was launched by the Vice President, Ms Samia Suluhu, last December, stressing that the capital should turn green before long.

The deputy minister for State in the Vice President's Office (Union Affairs and Environment), Mr Kangi Lugola, said they plan to ensure that thousands of trees planted since last year were given all the needed care.

Mr Lugola made the remark here yesterday during his seventh day of tour, which was meant to inspect how best the newly declared city was faring in handling environmental challenges.

Soon after assuming power, President John Magufuli declared that he would move government offices from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma, including the State House.

"There will be an increase in population, therefore, we have to be well prepared to handle issues pertaining to environment," said Mr Lugola.

According to him, regional authorities should come up with appropriate plans on how they will not only turn the city green, but handle environmental impacts arising from the anticipated influx of people.

"You must make sure that your plans address the environmental challenges that will come with the rise of population here," he advised.

During his tour, Mr Lugola also paid a visit to new Dodoma City offices.