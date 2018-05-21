Walvis Bay — Four people died from unnatural causes over the weekend in Erongo Region.

Three of them died in a car accident on Friday evening between Usakos and Karibib while one person was stabbed to death at Tubusis village.

Briefing the media with regard to the weekend's crime, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu said three persons died on Friday evening around 21h00 between Karibib and Usakos in a multi-car collision involving a pickup, a minibus and a truck.

The three who perished in the vehicle accident have been identified as: Fritz Dwinger (38), Hangula Lukas (37) and Joel Hatutale (36).

According to Iikuyu, Dwinger who was the only occupant in his pickup, was travelling from Karibib to Usakos when the fatal accident happened.

About 13 kilometres to Usakos, Dwinger's car hit the rear right tyre of a trailer of an oncoming truck travelling from Usakos to Karibib.

This resulted in Dwinger losing control over his vehicle and collided head-on with a Toyota minibus that was behind the truck.

Dwinger as well as the two occupants in the minibus, Hatutale and Lukas, died at the scene while the truck driver, identified as Walter Martin (37) was unharmed during the accident.

A case of culpable homicide is currently being investigated by Nampol.

Also, police have arrested a man in connection with the death of his nephew. The suspect (30) who is charged with murder allegedly stabbed his nephew on Friday afternoon at Tomib Post 3, in the Tubusis area during a quarrel.

According to Iikuyu, the deceased identified as Silvanus Uirab (26) was stabbed once in his chest and died on the spot.

The suspect fled from the scene but was arrested later on and is expected to make his first court appearance on a charge of murder today in the Usakos Magistrate's Court.