South Africa: Land Issue - Ramaphosa Takes Charge

analysis

Over the weekend the ANC held perhaps the most important and constructive discussion over the land question in the country's history. The debate was just a starting point of the much larger conversation about how the land question will be resolved, or at least the way it will be handled, over the medium- to longer-term future. It is clear that interventions involving more than "simple" expropriation without compensation are being looked at. While it is now looking more likely that there will be significant change, there are still many problems standing in the way of any meaningful reform; most vested interests in our society have a lot to lose, while many have much to gain through a political process.

President Cyril Ramaphosa kicked off the ANC's land summit on Saturday morning after his Friday's visit to Ekurhuleni people still living in shacks. At one point he appeared to give a formal seal of approval to the new policy move announced last week by the Gauteng provincial government. That policy will see people being given parcels of land that will be serviced, and they will then be able to build their own homes on...