South Africa: Why Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Got the Decision Right On Gaza

The South African government's response to the outrage in Gaza last week was calibrated quite appropriately to the interests this nation has at stake in that troubled part of the world.
In her first real test of dealing with an international crisis this past week - the deliberate killing by Israel Defence Force snipers of approximately 60 Palestinian demonstrators and the wounding of hundreds of others - South Africa's newly appointed Foreign Minister Lindiwe Sisulu recalled the South African Ambassador to Israel in...