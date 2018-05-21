20 May 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia Halts National Exams After Heavy Rains

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somalia's Education Ministry was on Sunday forced to postpone the ongoing National Secondary Examination after heavy rains pounded the capital Mogadishu and other parts of the country, Radio Dalsan reports.

Minister Abdirahman Osman announced the decision on Sunday morning after it became evident that accessing the more than 60 exams center in the capital posed logistical challenges.

Sunday had been scheduled for Chemistry and English papers. Exams are expected to resume on Monday if the weather permits. Students in Afgoye and Jowhar in the neighbouring Middle Shabelle and Lower Shabelle were also affected by the rains.

Over 27000 students from across the country are seating in the examinations in 120 centers across the country. A centralised national examinations was introduced in 2015 two and half decades after the fall of the Siad Barre government.

Somalia

Refugee Makes History in Britain

He is a former refugee, a Muslim, and now the first Somali-British mayor, the youngest ever Lord Mayor for Sheffield… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.