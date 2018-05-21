Somalia Halts National Exams After Heavy Rains

Somalia's Education Ministry was on Sunday forced to postpone the ongoing National Secondary Examination after heavy rains pounded the capital Mogadishu and other parts of the country, Radio Dalsan reports.

Minister Abdirahman Osman announced the decision on Sunday morning after it became evident that accessing the more than 60 exams center in the capital posed logistical challenges.

Sunday had been scheduled for Chemistry and English papers. Exams are expected to resume on Monday if the weather permits. Students in Afgoye and Jowhar in the neighbouring Middle Shabelle and Lower Shabelle were also affected by the rains.

Over 27000 students from across the country are seating in the examinations in 120 centers across the country. A centralised national examinations was introduced in 2015 two and half decades after the fall of the Siad Barre government.