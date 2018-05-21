Somalia: Death As Heavy Rains Pound Mogadishu

At least one person was killed after a house collapsed early Sunday in the Somalia capital Mogadishu following heavy rains, Radio Dalsan.

The incident occurred in Mogadishu's oldest district of Hamarweyne.

One person was injured in when the house collapsed.

Mogadishu Mayor Abdirahman Omar Osman asked for concerted effort in the wake of the heavy rains.

"The Mayor of Mogadishu is spearheading a programme to help the victims of the recent flooding that came as a result of last night rains. The Banaadir administration has also asked well wishers to take part in aiding the flood victims" Osman tweeted.

Despite other parts of the countries experiencing heavy rains in the last two months Mogadishu had remained largely dry until Saturday.

The rains have made roads impassable in several districts of the capital disrupting normal day to day activities.