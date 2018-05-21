20 May 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Firearms Recovered in Northern Areas - Port Elizabeth

press release

The ongoing efforts by our members to seize and confiscate illegal firearms will continue as firearms are used in the commission of serious and violent crimes including gang related crimes especially in the Northern areas of Port Elizabeth. This weekend, members of the Visible Gang Intervention Team confiscated two firearms in separate incidents.

On Friday, 18 May 2018 at about 22:50 members were engaged in stop and search operations in Bloemendal in Bethelsdorp when they noticed two males running into a field. Members pursued after them and one of the males dropped a firearm while running. A 9mm Glock pistol was confiscated. The firearm was reported stolen in Grahamstown in September 2017. No arrests.

On Saturday, 19/05 at about 23:00, while searching a house in Old Standford Road in Gelvandale, a 9mm pistol and magazine was seized. The firearm was reported stolen in Bethelsdorp in June 2017.

