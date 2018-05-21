20 May 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Govt Postpones National Exams After Heavy Rains

The Somali government has suspended a unified national examination across the country following heavy rains in Mogadishu on Saturday night.

Abdirahman Dahir Osman, Somalia's Education ministry has today announced postponement of the final secondary schools' exams which began on Saturday.

Speaking to the state media, Osman said 27,000 students in Jubbaland, Southwest, Hirshabelle, Galmudug and Benadir region were scheduled to sit for the unified exam.

"The national exams slated for Sunday have been cancelled over heavy rains that have been pounding in Mogadishu and other parts of the country," he added.

The minister, however, did not mention the date when the exams will resume.

The horn of Africa nation is trying to revive its education sector as the country is recovering from two decades of conflict and lawlessness.

