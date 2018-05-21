South Africa: Delft Taxi Rank Manager Gunned Down

A man was gunned down on Monday morning in Delft, Western Cape, amid ongoing taxi-related violence in the area.

Police did not name the victim, but News24 understands that he was a manager at the Delft taxi rank.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut, the man was killed just before 07:00 on Monday.

"This morning at around 06:50, a 40-year-old man was shot and killed at the taxi rank in Delft Main Road by unknown suspects who fled the scene and are yet to be arrested."

Traut said that at this stage, the motive and circumstances behind the killing were yet to be determined.

"Any person who can shed light on the matter is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111."

Exactly one week ago, burning tyres blocked off Delft Main and Hindle roads in Delft after taxi violence erupted in the area.

A group of taxi drivers and owners also allegedly threw stones at passing motorists on Delft Main Road.

Fire and rescue services had to be deployed to the scene.

Western Cape MEC for Transport Donald Grant recently condemned the killing of two taxi drivers in the area.

He said the killings were suspected to be part of "ongoing tensions that have existed between taxi operators in the Delft area over a number of years and which have worsened recently".

"These acts of criminality must be condemned by us all and effectively investigated by the SAPS to ensure that these criminals are brought to justice."

At the request of South African National Taxi Council Western Cape president Vernon Billet, Grant set up a committee to address the conflict. It includes the leadership of all associations operating out of Delft and the police.

