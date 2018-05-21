South Africa: Police Management Perturbed By Acts of Vigilantism

press release

The provincial police management in Mpumalanga is deeply perturbed by acts of deadly vigilantism taking place in some parts of the province. The concern by management stems from recent developments in and around the Pienaar cluster where in just less than a week, a total of three people were murdered in mob justice style in three separate incidents.

All these fatal incidents took place within the Pienaar policing area, at which all the victims were reportedly accused of crime where after they were then assaulted with an assortment of weapons until they succumbed. One other suspect is lucky to be alive and recuperating in hospital after he was brutally assaulted by a mob. The community is hereby strongly warned to refrain from engaging themselves into such barbaric and senseless activities. The police in Mpumalanga has vowed that those responsible will be arrested and charged accordingly. In all these atrocities, three suspects aged between 23 and 39, have been arrested so far and are expected to appear before the Kanyamazane Magistrate's Court facing charges of murder respectively. More arrests are imminent due to the degree of the incidents hence we call on the community to work with the local police by assisting them with tangible information.

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has in the meantime condemned these actions and urged the communities not to take the law into their own hands, but to report every matter to the authorities. "Mob justice has the tendency of meting out punishment to wrong people, usually a person would be long gone when it transpires that they were not responsible for a particular crime", said General Zuma.