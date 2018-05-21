20 May 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspect Fatally Shot, Two Firearms Recovered

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Provincial Trio Task Team recovered two unlicensed firearms and ammunition after a shootout that left one suspect dead in M section, Mthethweni Road in Umlazi. On 18 May 2018 at 19:30, police were conducting an operation aimed at preventing serious and violent crimes in the area when gunshots were fired at them, coming from three occupants of a Toyota Corolla. Police returned fire, fatally wounding one suspect and the other two fled on foot. Police recovered two pistols with their serial numbers filed off and suspected stolen property. The deceased is in his early thirties and is unknown at this stage.

Police officers were not injured during the exchange of gunfire. A case of attempted murder was opened at Umlazi police station for investigation. During an initial police investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle was stolen during a house robbery incident at Amanzimtoti,that had occurred an hour earlier. It is alleged that three suspects entered a house in Long Acres Road, Amanzimtoti, robbed the owners of their valuables at gunpoint and fled in the victims' vehicle. A case of house robbery was opened at Amanzimtoti police station.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the police for removing unlicensed firearms in the hands of criminals and stated that these firearms will be subjected for ballistic testing to ascertain whether they were used on any other crimes in the country. "We are glad that police officers escaped the shooting unscathed. We are still searching for fled suspects and we are working tirelessly to ensure that they are apprehended and prosecuted," he said.

South Africa

Henri van Breda to Hear Judgment Today

The Western Cape High Court is on Monday expected to deliver judgment in the case of triple murder accused Henri van… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.