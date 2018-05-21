South Africa: Suspect Fatally Shot, Two Firearms Recovered

press release

The Provincial Trio Task Team recovered two unlicensed firearms and ammunition after a shootout that left one suspect dead in M section, Mthethweni Road in Umlazi. On 18 May 2018 at 19:30, police were conducting an operation aimed at preventing serious and violent crimes in the area when gunshots were fired at them, coming from three occupants of a Toyota Corolla. Police returned fire, fatally wounding one suspect and the other two fled on foot. Police recovered two pistols with their serial numbers filed off and suspected stolen property. The deceased is in his early thirties and is unknown at this stage.

Police officers were not injured during the exchange of gunfire. A case of attempted murder was opened at Umlazi police station for investigation. During an initial police investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle was stolen during a house robbery incident at Amanzimtoti,that had occurred an hour earlier. It is alleged that three suspects entered a house in Long Acres Road, Amanzimtoti, robbed the owners of their valuables at gunpoint and fled in the victims' vehicle. A case of house robbery was opened at Amanzimtoti police station.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the police for removing unlicensed firearms in the hands of criminals and stated that these firearms will be subjected for ballistic testing to ascertain whether they were used on any other crimes in the country. "We are glad that police officers escaped the shooting unscathed. We are still searching for fled suspects and we are working tirelessly to ensure that they are apprehended and prosecuted," he said.