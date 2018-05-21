Ethiopia: Disgruntled ETO Employees Threatens to Sue

With a new team at the helm of the Ethiopian Tourism Organization (ETO), half a dozen employees who worked under its former CEO, Yohannes Tilahun are accusing the enterprise of withholding their pay, firing them with no cause in violation of their work contract and not following due process.

They are taking the agency to court over the dispute, The Reporter has learnt.

The new ETO administration is adamant that the said employees were handpicked by the former CEO alone, in violation of the hiring procedures of the Organization and with unknown salary scale ranging from 35,000 Birr to 65,000 Birr/ a month. Furthermore, ETO argued that these employees were hired with no specified roles within the institution.

The organization is pointing its finger at their excessive pay and questioning the actual amount of work rendered. Sources at ETO also added that they were dismissed at the urging of the Ministry of Culture & Tourism (MoCT) only after the resignation of Yohannes from his post. Nevertheless, Yohannes is said to have rebuffed such direction from the ministry while he was in office, same sources indicated.

The employees are disputing the fact of the matter and that they were hired from funds attained by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and that they joined the firm after going through a process under the Organization's human resources, shortlisted and interviewed by the former CEO and with the full approval of the board that governs the agency.

"We were hired for six months, with the possibility of extending to one year," one of the complainants told The Reporter. "Some of us are missing a month worth of payment, while others more (at the moment). Even then, all through our work experience at ETO, our pay was constantly late by as much as 10 days. That was a constant hardship on most of us".

According to Yohannes, all the employees were hired legally and professionally and that he followed proper hiring procedure. He confirmed they were retained on a six-month contract, with the possibility of another six-month extension to help solidify the organizations strategic leadership plan.

In the midst of the controversial firing of Yohannes, The Reporter was able to confirm that the former CEO, who was double-dipping on two paychecks from UNDP and ETO, has fully reimbursed all the money received from the Organization. He was paid 14,000 Birr a month, totaling about 126,000 Birr for the nine month he spent at ETO. However, Yohaness also confirmed to The Reporter that he returned his ETO salary only and not his pay from the United Nations agency, which was USD 8,000/a month.