Ethiopia: House Steps Closer to Ratify World Bank Loans, Grant

The House of Peoples' Representatives (HPR) on Tuesday held the first step discussions on two draft bills of a loan agreement and a grant assistance with a combined amount of some USD 975 million.

The bills were first signed in March between the Ministry of Finance and Economic Cooperation (MoFEC) and the World Bank; before it later referred it to the respective standing committees.

The two agreements were intended to finance major infrastructure developments - mainly for Ethiopian Electrification Program and Urban Institutional and Infrastructure Development Program.

The first draft bill - referred to as the International Development Association Financing agreement for financing Ethiopian Electrification Program - is intended to help finance the government's Light for All programs under the GTP II. According to the draft bill, this loan agreement is a total of USD 375 million which consists of USD 250 million worth of regular credit and USD 125 million worth of Scale up Facility Credit.

According to a provision stated in the agreement, this loan has a charged interest on the principal amount withdrawn and outstanding from time to time at the rate of six percent. It is repayable within 20 years; inclusive of five years grace period.

The second agreement, signed on March 20th is referred to as -- the International Development Association Financing agreement for financing Urban Institutional and Infrastructure Development Program. It amounts to a total of USD 600 million. The loan is divided in two schemes - as Regular Credit of USD 127 million and a Scale-Up Facility Credit of USD 200 million. Meanwhile, the remaining USD 273 million is in grant assistance.

The loan agreement under the Regular Credit is repayable in 38 years inclusive of five years grace period. In addition, the maximum commitment charge rate is half of one percent per annum on the Unwithdrawn Financing Balance. Meanwhile, service charge is three-fourth of one percent per annum on the Withdrawn Financing Balance.

After a short deliberation on the contents of the bill, the House simply referred both bills to the Budget and Finance Affairs Standing Committee for further revisions.

Besides the stated financial agreements, the House in the same session also briefly reviewed another draft proclamation. It was proposed to ratify an agreement between Ethiopian and Russian Federation governments regarding cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Custom Matters.

But with no discussions, the draft bill was referred to the Foreign Affairs Standing Committee for a further joint revision by the Revenue and Custom Affairs Standing Committee.

The agreement was first signed five years ago.