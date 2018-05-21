Ethiopia: Leading the Way

The second tripartite high-level ministerial meeting between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt was conducted in Addis Ababa on Tuesday. The meeting was concluded after the three countries agreed on major issues that were controversial since the inception of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The meeting that brought together the foreign ministers of the three countries, which was conducted for 12 consecutive hours, was also attended by water and irrigation ministers and other related bodies of the three countries.

The meeting, which also brought together heads of pertinent bodies, deliberated on issues regarding the GERD.

Following the conclusion of the long meeting and reaching an agreement over the issues related to the GERD in the past; Workneh Gebeyhu (PhD) said, "With regards to the issues relating to the GERD, we have reached a consensus on all issues and agreed to move the process forward. We have also agreed to establish an independent national scientific team to enhance mutual understanding and cooperation among our three countries and develop various scenarios related to the filling and operation rules in accordance with principles of equitable and reasonable utilization and the obligation of not to cause significant harm."

At the end of the meeting, the three countries agreed to regularize the summit of the leaders establishing the Tripartite Infrastructure Fund and issues relating to the GERD.

The three countries have also agreed to set up national independent scientific research study group on the filling and operation of the GERD.

The construction of GERD is fully funded by the people and government of Ethiopia and about 9,000 Ethiopians and 260 foreign nationals are participating in the construction of the dam.

Once completed - with a generation capacity of 6,450 MW - GERD will be the largest hydropower plant in Africa. High-ranking officials from the three countries will meet in Egypt on July 3, 2018 to discuss the framework for the fund and will relay the results of the meeting.