19 May 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Confers With Saudi Crown Prince

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bilal Derso

Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed held talks yesterday in Riyadh with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud on ways to grow the two countries historic relation into comprehensive cooperation.

Office of the Prime Minister disclosed that the discussion also focused on consolidating development partnership in energy, agriculture and tourism sectors and enhancing the people-to-people ties.

Consensus was reached to conduct mutual studies to connect the two countries via electricity and Crown Prince Mohammad pledged to encourage Saudi investors to do business in Ethiopia.

Following Prime Minister Abiy's request to Crown Prince Mohammad for show clemency to imprisoned Ethiopian nationals, amnesty was given for those who are detained in Saudi prisons.

Alongside this, the Premier met with leaders of Ethiopian community and discussed on setting up strong partnership between the government and the community to address challenges they are facing,

Established diplomatic relations in 1948, Saudi Arabia is among the first Arab countries to open embassy in Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia

Uncertainty Strains Ethiopian Refugees in a Kenya Camp

Two months ago, Kote Adi fled Moyale, Ethiopia, after government soldiers there opened fire on civilians, killing at… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.