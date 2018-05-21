Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Confers With Saudi Crown Prince

Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed held talks yesterday in Riyadh with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud on ways to grow the two countries historic relation into comprehensive cooperation.

Office of the Prime Minister disclosed that the discussion also focused on consolidating development partnership in energy, agriculture and tourism sectors and enhancing the people-to-people ties.

Consensus was reached to conduct mutual studies to connect the two countries via electricity and Crown Prince Mohammad pledged to encourage Saudi investors to do business in Ethiopia.

Following Prime Minister Abiy's request to Crown Prince Mohammad for show clemency to imprisoned Ethiopian nationals, amnesty was given for those who are detained in Saudi prisons.

Alongside this, the Premier met with leaders of Ethiopian community and discussed on setting up strong partnership between the government and the community to address challenges they are facing,

Established diplomatic relations in 1948, Saudi Arabia is among the first Arab countries to open embassy in Addis Ababa.