Ethiopia: Fund Collected for GERD in Nine Months Hits Record High

- 1.5 billion Birr collected in nine months

The amount of funding collected from various sources for the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Rennaisance Dam (GERD) has exceeded the plan for the whole year as well as the amount collected in previous years, said The Office of National Council for The Coordination of Public Participation on the Construction of the GERD.

Briefing Journalists yesterday Public Relation and Media Communication Director with the Office Hailu Abraham said the office managed to collect 1.5 billion birr by working closely with government and nongovernmental organization during the last nine months' of the fiscal year.

He added amount of money collected annually in the past did not exceed 1.2 billion birr and the original plan of the office for the full current fiscal year was only 1.4 billion birr. According to Hailu, investors, civil servants and others have played indispensable role in collecting the stated amount of money, as the office solely cannot bring about the outcome without their active involvement.

As part of the efforts to raise funding as well as sensitization the office has carried out events including Nile era photo and gallery, reading week, the Nile era music and drama, visit to the dam, bond selling week and others, Hailu explained.

The activities carried out this fiscal year are unique in that they are carried out with better national consensus and developing ownership in passion on societies.

He pointed out that the office has finalized preparations to conduct the annual running competition where 250,000 people are expected to participate nationwide.

According to Hailu, the number decreased from 700,000 last year to 250, 000 to ensure the safety of participants. He also added that 60,000 runners are expected to participate in the capital, noted Hailu.