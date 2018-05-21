Nigeria: Politician Olisa Metuh Falls in Court

A former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, fell on Monday at the continuation of his trial for alleged fraud.

Mr Metuh is facing trial on a seven-count charge for alleged diversion of N400 million. He received the money from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, the anto-graft agency EFCC said.

Mr Metuh's trial continued on Monday, at the Federal High Court, with the defendant present in court after being brought in an ambulance.

Shortly after appearances were announced, Mr Metuh was called to the dock. But while he was walking towards the dock, the former PDP spokesperson fell, creating an abrupt chaos in the court room.

Mr Metuh is said to be suffering from spinal cord injuries and has appeared in court on a stretcher several times.

Several attempts for a prolonged adjournment of his case and treatment of the defendant abroad has been denied by the court, presided by Okon Abang.

On Monday, the counsel to the defendant, Emeka Etiaba, told the court that he was prepared to hands off the case. The request was however refused by the court.